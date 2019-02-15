Leeds will be hotter than Athens this weekend - weather forecast in full

It will be warmer in Leeds than Athens this weekend as unseasonably hot weather hits Yorkshire.

Temperatures will reach 14 degrees on Sunday, while the Greek capital will see highs of just nine degrees, rising to 14 degrees on Sunday.

It will come as good news to parents hoping to kick off the half-term holidays with milder conditions and outbreaks of sunshine.

With highs of 13 degrees, Saturday will be largely dry, with spells of sunshine and variable amounts of cloud - but an isolated light shower cannot be ruled out, according to BBC Weather.

Sunday will be another breezy but mild day, with some early hazy sunshine, but an increasing risk of patchy rain later on.

Monday will be cooler, with highs of 11 degrees, and will be rather rather breezy and cloudy with occasional showery bursts of rain.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with lighter winds and some sunshine.

Temperatures are set to remain above 10 degrees throughout the week, rising to 13 degrees again on Thursday and Friday.