The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of fog for large parts of the UK today- including Leeds. The warning has been in place since the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 29).

The warning came into place at 1.56am this morning with Leeds and other areas of the county impacted. The Met Office outlined in their guidance what conditions can be expected as people head out on the school run and the commute to work.

They said to expect “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.” In their general guidance which covers the UK as a whole, they also said you can expect a “chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”

The forecast suggests that the fog may start to disperse around 9am and fade towards a mist, which should have all but completely cleared by 11am and towards midday. The temperature will be at around a bitterly cold 2 or 3C and could feel as low as 1C.

The rest of Tuesday looks set to be cloudy. However, the lifting of fog should ensure better conditions for motorists throughout the afternoon and evening.

Met Office forecast for the week ahead

Today:

Mist and fog slowly lifting into low cloud through the day and breaking in places, but persisting in some rural spots all day. Some brighter spells may develop during the afternoon. Chilly, especially where fog does persist. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tonight:

Mist and fog quickly reforming after dusk and becoming dense in places overnight. Light winds everywhere. A frost is possible in places, especially over western hills. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Wednesday:

Low cloud, mist and fog will be slow to clear and once again will persist in places. Any brighter spells will be brief and most likely in the west. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Low cloud and fog, slow to clear on Thursday. Perhaps the odd shower. Fog reforming overnight into Friday but may thin more widely. Murky on Saturday with the odd shower.