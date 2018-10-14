Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain batters Leeds

Heavy rain is battering Leeds this morning - and it's going to continue for several hours.

Storm Callum has landed in the UK this weekend and it's brought extreme winds and heavy rain with it.

Today, the Met Office forecast suggests long periods of heavy rain for Leeds.

The forecast, hour by hour, according to the Met Office, is:

9am Heavy rain

10am Heavy rain (90% chance)

11am Heavy rain (95% chance)

12 noon Heavy rain (95% chance)

1pm Heavy rain (95% chance)

2pm Heavy rain (80% chance)

3pm Cloud

4pm Cloud

5pm Cloud

6pm - 11pm Cloud

Temperatures will peak at a slightly miserable 11 degrees.

The full Met Office forecast:

Today:

A cloudy start with outbreaks of rain becoming persistent through the morning. These gradually easing away east during the afternoon, with drier, brighter conditions developing. The best of any sunny spells across North Yorkshire later. Feeling rather cold throughout. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight:

A clear and cold evening, perhaps with the odd patch of fog developing. However some cloud, and outbreaks of rain then returning during the early hours, especially across eastern parts. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Monday:

Further outbreaks of rain are possible at first, mainly in the east, before gradually easing away into the North Sea. Largely dry in the west, with bright or sunny spells. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cold start Tuesday with early fog clearing, then cloudier and breezier, with rain later. Sunny intervals and isolated showers Wednesday. Dry and largely sunny Thursday, though early fog patches possible.