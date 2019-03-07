Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be overcast, before heavy rain then hits from 2pm onwards, turning to lighter rain by 3pm. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Rain will completely east off by around 4pm, with the rest of the evening set to be cloudy but dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be slightly brighter, with bright sunshine throughout most of the morning, before light rain throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 7C.



What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 March to Wednesday 20 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, wet and windy at times, but some brighter spells are likely too with scattered showers.

“Rain will be heaviest in the west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“Similar weather will continue though the rest of the week with the potential for gales or severe gales.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”