Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright and sunny today today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 17C.

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright and sunny today today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be bright and sunny, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be sunny, with the temperature climbing to 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, with a small period of cloud at around 5pm.

Temperatures will then begin to dip after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is also set to be sunny, but slightly cooler with temperatures of around 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Saturday will see sunny intervals, but Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures of around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.