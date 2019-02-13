Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when the sun is set to return

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see some small sunny spells before becoming cloudy for the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 10C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature l dipping to 7C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunny spells throughout most of the day and a maximum temperature of 11C.

Friday and Saturday are set to be similar, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 Feb to Tuesday 26 Feb said: “Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry for England and Wales, whilst western Scotland and Northern Ireland will see outbreaks of rain, which may spread to most places during Monday.

“It will be breezy for many, away from the south and southeast where lighter winds will lead to some fog patches.

“Through next week, this pattern is likely to remain similar with outbreaks of rain, pushing into the west and northwest.

“Eastern and southeastern areas will often be drier, but some rain is still possible here at times.

“Winds will be strongest towards the northwest and for most it will be mild, although occasionally colder conditions may filter across northern parts.”