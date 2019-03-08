Leeds weather forecast: Becoming windier as heavy rain continues

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, rain and sunny spells, becoming windier over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see light rain hit from 1pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will continue into the evening, easing off completely by around 8pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see sunshine, rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said: “Cloudy during the morning with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow. Sunny spells and some isolated showers during the afternoon.”

The Met Office outlook for Sunday to Tuesday also adds: “Rain and hill snow Sunday morning, windy with blustery wintry showers in the afternoon. Breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers on Monday. Wet and windy on Tuesday.”

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 12 March to Thursday 21 March said: “Tuesday and Wednesday will be unsettled.

Most likely, rain will be followed by brighter but colder showery conditions. Rain will be heaviest in the north and west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“It will be windy for all, with gales or severe gales at times. Similar unsettled weather will continue though the rest of the week.

“Temperatures will vary around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”