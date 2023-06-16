Hospepipe bans are being issued across the UK as some water providers in England have said demand for drinking water had reached "record levels." Hosepipe bans are typically administered by local water companies and are put in place to reduce the risk of extreme drought and water shortages.

Yorkshire Water which is the provider for Leeds issued a hosepipe ban last summer and well into the winter when Yorkshire was declared in a drought by the Environment Agency. A ban is due to fall into place from June 26 for Sussex and Essex as South East Water said its facilities are working at full output and some people have been left without water due to supply issues.

If people break the hosepipe ban they couple be hit with a £1,000 for using it to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools. Yorkshire Water tweeted to remind people to be ‘mindful’ of the amount of water they are using.

The tweet read: “It’s been proper lovely outside, and while we’ve all been making the most of the warm weather, we've also been using a lot more water than usual. We’ve seen a 130 million litres per day increase in usage – that’s enough to supply the equivalent of the whole of Bradford.

“With the weather looking to stay hot and dry for the rest of this week, we’re encouraging everyone to be mindful of their water use when enjoying the sunny weather.”

Will there be a hosepipe ban in Leeds