Leeds wakes up to ice and frost from overnight freeze - and it won't get much warmer

Residents across Leeds woke up to coverings of ice and frost on Monday morning - with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight.

Car windscreens had to be scraped while roads and pavements needed a covering of grit and salt to prevent them from becoming slippy in the morning rush.

And now the clocks have been turned back - the chance of ice on vehicles in the early morning is heightened.

But is it set to get much warmer today? Or will you need to pack your 'big coat' and some woollies?

Experts at the Met Office are saying that top temperatures today will reach around 9C, which let's face it, isn't exactly tropical.

Early morning mist and fog will clear and the day will be largely dry with sunny spells, which is at least something to celebrate.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Early mist and fog patches will clear, to a largely dry day with sunny spells, light winds and still feeling rather cold.

"Winds strengthening across coastal parts with a few showers, perhaps extending a little further inland at times.

"Maximum temperature 9 °C."

There is a chance of heavy showers throughout the evening and into the night with clearer spells expected once again on Tuesday, though.

The Met Office spokesperson added: "Cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea (tonight).

"Some clearer spells possible early Tuesday, but also further showers.

"Winds remaining strong, especially along the coast. Minimum temperature 3 °C."

Highways England have warned of some of the dangers of driving when the road surface is wet.

They said in a tweet this morning: "Happy Monday! A frosty start to the morning.

"Our teams have been out salting the roads on our network.

"Be careful for the low sun reflecting against a wet surface reducing visibility.

"Leave extra time to defrost your vehicle.

"If you need anything give us a shout. Safe Journey!"