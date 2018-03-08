Leeds Victoria Quarter shop to close after 23 years: 36 per cent rent hike proposal and car parking problems blamed

A SHOP which has traded in Leeds city centre’s upmarket Victoria Quarter for more than 20 years is to close down tomorrow amid claims of a lack of car parking and a proposed rent increase of 36 per cent.

Art pottery shop James Macintyre and Company, which opened in 1995 in County Arcade, will close its doors for the last time after trading on Saturday ( March 10) after the company that runs it said landlords Hammerson had proposed the “shock” rent increase.

Elise Adams, managing director of W Moorcroft Ltd, wrote in a letter to customers: “To visit the Victoria Quarter these days without the public car park needs almost military planning, and for many that has proved difficult.

“What arrived as a considerable shock was a proposal by our landlords to increase our rent by 36 per cent at a time when they had developed the car park and the new John Lewis store still had to prove itself as a flagship retail attraction.

“We have done our sums and selling Moorcroft and designconsort in what is now a radically changed environment, do not make these sums add up.

“For this, very sad reason, we have decided to shut the shop and close for good at 5pm on Saturday March 10. After almost 25 years, this was a very hard decision.

“Our doors first opened in 1995 and since that time we have warmly welcomed visitors into our shop in the Victoria Quarter, sharing memories and a love of Moorcroft art pottery.”

“Kim Thompson, regional director for W Moorcroft Ltd, told the YEP: “We are extremely sad that a full time member of staff and two part time members of staff will lose their positions.”

A spokeswoman for Hammerson, said: “We are in discussions with James Macintyre & Co regarding the future of its store in Victoria Quarter.”