Leeds United writers team up with former Whites stars for new book about life at Elland Road

A dream team of football writing talent has been assembled for a new book looking at the ups and downs of life at Leeds United.

Journalists, authors and broadcasters such as Anthony Clavane. Daniel Chapman, Adam Pope and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s own Phil Hay have all penned contributions to Tales From Elland Road Volume 1: Marching On Together.

The writers have spoken to a string of former Whites stars – including Eddie Gray, Mick Jones, Tony Dorigo, Brian Deane and Noel Whelan – for some of the profile-style chapters of the book.

Other chapters cover subjects such as Leeds’s famous win at Manchester United in 2010 and the late Elland Road legend John Charles.

The book – which was published yesterday – has been edited by Rick Broadbent, a journalist with The Times.

Summing up its contents, he says: “Leading lights and cult heroes reveal what it was like to win, lose, suffer and laugh for the cause.

“Shirts are burnt and punches are thrown but words are never minced in this funny, startling and very Leeds United set of stories. It is a book of blood, sweat and fish guts.”

The book’s chapter on John Charles and his fellow club stalwarts Peter McConnell and John Reynolds has been penned by Leeds writer and lifelong United fan Robert Endeacott.

He told the YEP: “I wanted to convey the message that a great football club is built on more than just cash and business deals. Loyalty and side before self are also vital.”

Tales From Elland Road Volume 1: Marching On Together has been released by Tales From Publishing, priced £10 in paperback.

For further information, visit the www.talesfrom.com website.

A number of the contributors – including Brian Deane and Noel Whelan – will be at the superstore at Elland Road from midday to 1pm tomorrow for a signing session to officially launch the book.