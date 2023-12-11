Leeds United Superstore at Elland Road to remain closed for the day following 'medical emergency'
The Leeds United Superstore at Elland Road is to remain closed after a “medical emergency” this morning (December 11).
It was confirmed in a statement that the club’s huge shop had closed following the incident.
The store is to remain closed for the rest of the day.
A spokesperson said: “The Leeds United Superstore at Elland Road will be closed for the rest of the day (Monday 11th December), as a mark of respect, following a medical emergency this morning.”
No further details were given about the nature of the incident.
The club has other stores at the Merrion Centre, Trinity Leeds, White Rose and Leeds Bradford Airport, all of which remain open as usual.