The Leeds United Superstore at Elland Road is to remain closed after a “medical emergency” this morning (December 11).

It was confirmed in a statement that the club’s huge shop had closed following the incident.

The store is to remain closed for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson said: “The Leeds United Superstore at Elland Road will be closed for the rest of the day (Monday 11th December), as a mark of respect, following a medical emergency this morning.”

The Leeds United Superstore at Elland Road closed for the day on December 11 following an emergency incident. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

No further details were given about the nature of the incident.