Roca is one of several Spanish players who could depart Elland Road this summer, with Rodrigo Moreno, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and Joel Robles all potential exiting the club.

Leeds’ No. 8 could become the first to leave as sources in Spain indicate LaLiga club Real Betis are on course to land the 26-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option to buy included.

Spanish reports claim within Roca’s Leeds contract, there is a stipulation which allows the former Under-21 international to leave on loan, provided the acquiring club cover his wages, accompanied by an option to sign the player at the end of his loan period at a reduced rate.

Marc Roca could depart Elland Road this summer (Pic: PA)

Roca has been linked with a switch to Estadio Benito Villamarin previously, including earlier this summer following Leeds’ relegation.

During 2020, the ex-Espanyol man joined Bayern Munich instead of Betis, then last summer upon ending his time with the Bundesliga giants, Los Verdiblancos also expressed an interest but Leeds’ £12 million offer was accepted and the Andalusian club missed out for a second time.

It is reported Roca is a primary target for coach Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile incoming sporting director Ramon Planes has supposedly received positive reviews from close contracts at former employers Espanyol where Roca initially broke through.

