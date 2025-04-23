Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When does the heating go off in your house? Are there arguments about it?

We hit the streets of Leeds to ask people when they usually turn their heating off, and whether it causes arguments between members of the household.

One man said: “I basically rarely need heating on, but my missus is always cold. I'll walk and it feels like a sauna, and I'll go, “I’m guessing heating is on, ‘yeah, because I'm cold’. So sometimes it's on all year round, depending on how cold the missus is, but most of the time I don't need it, I'll just throw blankets on because, as you know, with how things are going, the cost of using your heating's ridiculous.”

Another man said: “The heating's already off in my house, despite my wife's protestations. We've got two young kids, so she does like to keep it on as long as possible.”

Close up of a person adjusting a heating thermostat. Picture: Adobe Stock | Adobe Stock

A third member of the public said: “If the temperature drops below a certain level, I think it's below 19 degrees, the heating comes on automatically, so it's off usually during the summer, and it'll come on early on in the winter, because obviously it gets cold quite early around here.

“There's no arguments at home, because the thermostat just takes care of it all. I suggest everyone get one, it's marital bliss when you have one.”