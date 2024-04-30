Leeds trains: Services disrupted between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate as warning issued over cancellations
Commuters have been warned that trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
National Rail has confirmed that the disruption is expected to last until 3pm, as advice is issued on alternative routes.
In a post shared on X [formerly Twitter] at 2.05pm, a spokesperson for operator Northern said: “Services between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate are currently being disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system.”
Trains to and from Leeds disrupted
Disruption for another two hours, says National Rail
The estimated time for an end to this afternoon’s disruption has been pushed back again.
National Rail has said: “Disruption is now expected until 6pm.”
Another update on delays as disruption could last even longer...
Now, National Rail has said that commuters can expect disruption to services affected by the fault at Wakefield Westgate until 5pm.
Initially, it was thought that the disruption was only going to last until 3pm.
Disruption expected for another hour
Despite previous posts stating that the disruption would last until 3.30pm, National Rail has now said it could last even longer - until 4.30pm.
Lines reopen
National Rail has confirmed that the lines have now reopened following the disruption this afternoon. However, services could still be affected.
In an update posted on X at 3.10pm, it said: “Lines have now reopened following an earlier fault with the signalling system.
“Trains may continue to be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 3.30pm.”
How long will the disruption last?
National Rail has shared an update on the disruption.
In a new post on X, it said: “Disruption is now expected until 3.30pm.”
National Rail warns trains could be cancelled
National Rail has issued advice about the disruption, but warned that services could be cancelled.
It said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Westgate, all lines are currently closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 15:00.”
Northern customers have been advised that their tickets will be accepted on TransPennine Express services between York and Leeds.
They can also use their tickets on LNER services between Leeds and Doncaster as the disruption continues.
Train services disrupted
National Rail confirmed on X [formerly Twitter] at 1.39pm that services were being disrupted through Wakefield Westgate.
An update posted by operator Northern at 2.05pm said: “Services between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate are currently being disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system.”
