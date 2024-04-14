Leeds trains: Person hit by train between Leeds and Doncaster with operator warning services delayed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which is being dealt with by emergency services, was confirmed earlier today (April 14) by operator LNER.
A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.
“Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding areas.”
National Rail confirmed this afternoon that the lines have since reopened following the incident, but that trains running between the two stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised “while services recover”.
Operator Northern said that teams from Network Rail were en route to the scene of the incident, as rail replacement buses are expected to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate as a result of the disruption.
A spokesperson for the train operator said: “Services between Leeds and Doncaster are currently being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident. Network rail are en route to site.”
Commuters have been told that Northern ticket holders can use alternative operators, including LNER and Cross Country services between the two stations “by any reasonable route”, as ticket restrictions have been lifted during the disruption.
The YEP will bring live updates on the disruption in the blog below -
Person hit by train between Leeds and Doncaster
Train operator LNER has confirmed that services have been delayed after a person was hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.
“Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding area.”
Lines reopen but trains could still be cancelled
National Rail has confirmed that the lines between Leeds and Doncaster have now reopened, but services may still be cancelled.
A spokesperson said: “Lines have reopened between Leeds and Doncaster, following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train.
“Trains running between these stations may sill be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised whilst service recovers.”
National Rail issues travel advice
National Rail has issued the below travel advice for people affected by the disruption -
CrossCountry
Trains will not call at Doncaster.
Customers may use their tickets on the following services:
East Midlands Railway between Sheffield and Derby until 13:30
Northern via any reasonable route until 14:00
TransPennine Express via any reasonable route until 13:30
LNER
Customers may use their tickets onboard the following services at no additional cost:
Northern services between Leeds and York
Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross
TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York
Northern
Customers may use their tickets at no additional cost onboard the following services:
CrossCountry via any reasonable route
LNER via any reasonable route
Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.
Road replacement transport has been requested to operate as follows:
Two buses at 12:00 at Doncaster calling at all stations to Wakefield Westgate
One bus at 12:15 at Wakefield calling at all stations to Doncaster
Journey times may be extended by up to 50 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.
Disruption expected until 3pm
National Rail has said on its incident page that disruption is now expected until 3pm.
Train operators share Samaritans helpline
National Rail and a number of operators have shared the below advice -
Train operators
If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.
Services no longer affected, says Northern
Train operator Northern has said that services are no longer affected.
In a post on X, a spokesperson said: “Disruption caused by the emergency services dealing with an incident between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster has now ended.
“Services are no longer affected by this problem.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.