Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, which is being dealt with by emergency services, was confirmed earlier today (April 14) by operator LNER.

Services both to and from Leeds are being delayed with warnings of cancellations after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Simon Hulme.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Services are subject to delays when passing in the surrounding areas.”

National Rail confirmed this afternoon that the lines have since reopened following the incident, but that trains running between the two stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised “while services recover”.

Operator Northern said that teams from Network Rail were en route to the scene of the incident, as rail replacement buses are expected to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate as a result of the disruption.

A spokesperson for the train operator said: “Services between Leeds and Doncaster are currently being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident. Network rail are en route to site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commuters have been told that Northern ticket holders can use alternative operators, including LNER and Cross Country services between the two stations “by any reasonable route”, as ticket restrictions have been lifted during the disruption.

The YEP will bring live updates on the disruption in the blog below -