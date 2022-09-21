Leeds train station will see limited service in October as another nationwide rail strike is set to take place.

RMT rail workers from 14 train companies as well as Aslef train drivers from 12 companies will walk out over pay, terms and conditions and jobs on Saturday 1 October 2022, resulting in major disruption to train services on the day as well as surrounding dates.

Aslef members from 12 train companies will also walk out on Wednesday, 5 October.

Three strike dates were planned in September, but they were cancelled when news about the Queen’s death was released.

Multiple trainlines at Leeds train station will face disruption.

Here is everything you will need to know about travelling via train during October’s strike dates by Aslef and RMT.

Why are RMT union members and National Rail workers going on strike?

Much like the previous strike action that’s taken place in 2022, the main reason for the October strikes is pay issues during the rising cost of living and working conditions.

The trade unions have been in talks with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase matching the current rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis currently going on in the United Kingdom.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place over three days in June 2022.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said : “Transport workers are joining a wave of strike action on October 1st, sending a clear message to the government and employers that working people will not accept continued attacks on pay and working conditions at a time when big business profits are at an all-time high.

”The Summer of Solidarity we have seen will continue into the Autumn and Winter if employers and the government continue to refuse workers reasonable demands.

“We want a settlement to these disputes where our members and their families can get a square deal. And we will not rest until we get a satisfactory outcome.”

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary , said: “We would much rather not be in this position. We don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing your labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for this trade union – but the train companies have been determined to force our hand.

“They are telling train drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now running at 12.3% – and set, it is said, to go higher – these companies are saying that drivers should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, but for considerably less.

“The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny. It is outrageous that they expect us to put up with a real terms pay cut for a third year in a row. And that’s why we are going on strike. To persuade the companies to be sensible, to do the right thing, and come and negotiate properly with us. Not to run up and say, ‘Our hands are tied and the government will not allow us to offer you an increase”.

“Train drivers kept Britain moving – key workers and goods around the country – throughout the pandemic and we deserve to be treated better than this. That’s why we are calling on the companies – which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a pay offer to our members to keep up with the rise in the cost of living.”

How are train services in Leeds affected and what train companies are striking?

The national strike action taken by RMT and Aslef members will lead to severe disruption from the train lines affected in Leeds.

The train companies affected by industrial action are:

What services will be operating in Leeds on Saturday, 1 October and Wednesday, 5 October?

Train companies that will walk out on strike that operate in Leeds are LNER, East Midlands Railway, Cross Country Trains and TransPennine Express.

It is highly recommended to check the timetable to make sure your train departs as planned.