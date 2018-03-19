Leeds town’s symbol of hope is raised

Have your say

A symbol of hope was raised for the 50th time as a market town celebrated half a century of its Easter tradition.

Otley’s Chevin Cross was pulled into place at a ceremony on Saturday, an event held each year since 1968.

People remembered lost loved ones, including Wendy Fawell, from Otley who died in the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena last year, at the event.

The 36-foot wooden cross was originally built by Methodist Lay Preacher and funeral director DB Good in 1968.

Twenty years ago it was replaced by craftsman Brett Thompson, who used timber from Manchester’s Arndale Centre to remember those who died in the 1996 bombing of the building.

A 64-page booklet, Otley Chevin Cross 1968-2018, has also been produced and is on sale in the town.