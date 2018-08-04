Leeds tower block plan submitted

Have your say

Plans to build a new tower block in the emerging South Bank area of Leeds have been submitted.

Applicant CityLife Holdings 6 Ltd is seeking planning permission for the proposed 306-apartment development at Midland Mills, Holbeck.

The plans also involve the refurbishment of the currently Grade II-listed Midland Mills building, alongside the creation of a new 33-storey ‘Midland Tower’ residential block.

A three-part design, access and heritage statement, drawn up by Nick Brown Architects on behalf of the applicant, said the development would sit on the edge of the city’s Holbeck Urban Village area.

There are also proposals to create a “high quality” public space, linking both buildings.

The development also includes four dedicated parking spaces and a “cycle hub” containing 142 secure cycle racks.

The statement said: “The development is ideally located to take advantage of great connectivity to the city centre and to national transport routes via the new southern entrance to Leeds railway station.”

According to Leeds City Council’s documents, the proposals were lodged on July 16.

The tower block would comprise of 60 studio apartments, 121 one-beds, 103 two-beds and 22 three-bed properties.

Some 16 of the apartments - equating to five per cent of the total - would be designated as affordable housing.

The statement added: “In conclusion we believe that the proposals to refurbish and restore the Grade II-listed Midland Mills and create a high quality 33-storey residential Midland Tower with high quality public realm, represents a unique opportunity to enhance the Leeds skyline and the regeneration of the emerging Holbeck Urban Village.”