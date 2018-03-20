Leeds tots visit pop-up cafe launched to mark World Down Syndrome Day

Babies and toddlers were guests of honour at a new pop-up cafe running this week to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

Sunshine and Smiles, the Leeds Down Syndrome Network, has launched Cafe 21 in the Carousel event space at 80 Otley Road in Far Headingley to coincide with the global awareness day.

.Francis Henry helps out in the kitchen with Sunshine and Smiles' service manager Ailith Harley-Roberts

The cafe is open all week until Sunday March 25, serving up tasty vegetarian food as well as hosting fundraising evening events.

Run by and for young adults with Down Syndrome, the cafe also this week played host to the charity's baby group, for youngsters aged 0 to three with Down Syndrome.

Ailith Harley-Roberts, service manager at Sunshine and Smiles, encouraged people to visit the cafe this week and said she hopes it will demonstrate that "people with Down Syndrome have just as much to offer the local community as everyone else".

For more information on Cafe 21's week, or how to book event tickets, visit the https://www.facebook.com/cafe21sunshineandsmiles.