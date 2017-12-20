Leeds theatre unveils spring 2018 schedule

Have your say

We may be in the midst of winter, but the Carriageworks Theatre has announced its spring 2018 schedule.

The theatre, located in Millenium Square, has unveiled details regarding its productions between February and April next year.

A theatre spokesperson said: “The newly-announced season offers audiences a fantastic choice of world-class theatre productions, contemporary dance, folk music, cutting-edge comedy, new and emerging pieces, and a treasure trove of family favourites.”

During February half-term Oliver Jeffers’ picture book Lost and Found is brought to life by Blunderbus Theatre.

Using puppetry and music, the funny, charming tale of friendship is a perfect treat for younger children.

Also in February, the best-selling and award winning author Jacqueline Wilson will be hosting ‘A Morning with’.

She will be discussing her new novel Wave Me Goodbye, plus talking about some of her much-loved characters including Hetty Feather and Tracey Beaker.

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2016, Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass sets sail, also in February.

Daunting dinosaurs, daring pirates and distinctive sausages, all feature in this wonderful reimagining of the beloved children’s book.

After a critically-acclaimed USA tour, this intelligent debut from Knaive Theatre provides fresh perspective; creating within the unthinkable a space for debate and dialogue.

Bin Laden: The One Man Show is a powerful and thought-provoking performance looking at the possible solutions to the Middle Eastern conflict.

For a full list of performances and how to purchase tickets, visit www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk.