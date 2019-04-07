Leeds student arrested during France skiing trip

A Leeds student on a skiing trip in the Alps has been arrested by French police.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was providing assistance to the man.

It follows reports on a national newspaper website that more than a dozen University of Leeds students were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The university skiing and snowboarding group Leeds Snowriders takes hundreds of students to Val Thorens, a ski resort in the south of France, each year.

An FCO spokesperson said: “Our staff are assisting a British man following his arrest and are in contact with the French authorities.”

Most of those questioned have since been released, according to The Sun.

A post on the Leeds Snowriders' Facebook page said: "Regarding recent reports of events on our trip to Val Thorens, we, the snowsports committee, are aware of incidents and currently investigating them alongside Leeds University Union.

"We are aware of a number of uncorroborated reports in circulation, however, we want to ensure that all information we gather is accurate, so therefore we won't be commenting on the matter until the investigation is concluded.

"Please direct all enquiries to Leeds University Union."

A Leeds University Union spokesperson said it was investigating but had "no further details at this time".

Charges of drug supply in France are punishable with imprisonment of up to ten years and a fine of up to €7.5million, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Education.

According to University of Leeds student newspaper The Gryphon: "Leeds Snowriders and the tour operator exercise a zero drugs policy, something which was made clear to attendees at the start of the trip."