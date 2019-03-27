Leeds Station ticket barriers will be moved to new position as part of major upgrade

Have your say

The arrangement of the ticket barriers will be improved as part of a huge investment in the Leeds Station concourse.

Network Rail confirmed that the ticket gates would be re-aligned to improve passenger flows and reduce crowding and funneling.

The new barriers will be removed and re-installed in a position further forward towards the station's main entrance, occupying a wider area with more space in front of the platform entrance.

Currently, passengers experience queuing at the ticket gates, and a bottleneck often forms at busy times.

The gateline project is part of a huge upgrade to Leeds Station and will be completed by September.

Leeds Station - what is the work being undertaken as part of the investment?

- A brand new platform named Platform Zero, which will be built on the site of the current long-stay car park

- The pedestrianisation of New Station Street to improve passenger flows to the South Entrance

- The lengthening of Platforms 1-6 to cater for new, longer trains that will enter service soon

- New signalling and track alignment work

- A new, transparent roof to replace the South Concourse ceiling. Work to remove the old ceiling began at Christmas.

All phases will be complete by 2021. Station car parking will be reinstated in 2021 and the New Station Street pedestrianisation will be in operation from autumn 2019.