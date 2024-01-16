Leeds South and East foodbank welcomes delivery from Amazon

A team of employees from the Amazon sortation centre in Leeds visited the team at the Leeds South and East foodbank to deliver a donation of food and essential supplies worth £1,000.

Leeds South and East Foodbank has been supporting the community since 2013, providing emergency food parcels with three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced food items.

The foodbank, part of The Trussell Trust Foodbank Network, is supported by a team of volunteers working to reduce food poverty.

Three Amazon employees from the sortation centre in Leeds visited the foodbank to deliver a donation of essential food items, including cereals, tinned vegetables and parcels of pasta.

Amazon Leeds team delivering donation to foodbank

Dom Lee is an Amazon employee at the sortation centre in Leeds who helped with the delivery of the products.

He said: “We had a great afternoon at Leeds South and East foodbank learning more about how the foodbank team support the community. I am pleased we could make this donation and meet with some of the foodbank’s volunteers.”

Wendy Doyle, from Leeds South and East foodbank, added: “We are grateful for the donation from Amazon in Leeds and on behalf of the team, I would like to say thank you to Amazon for this support.

"One in five people in the UK live below the poverty line and foodbanks are becoming a necessity for many people, so we really appreciate this support from Amazon in Leeds.”

Last month, Amazon teams across the UK supported over 90 foodbanks, including in Plymouth, Daventry, Dartford, East Durham, and Thurrock, with combined cash and food donations worth more than £180,000.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

In 2023, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives. Amazon will support Comic Relief again in 2024.