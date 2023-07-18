Bosses for the Vicar Lane shop say the closure comes as a result of a combination of factors, including the lingering impact of COVID-19, ongoing transport issues, and the costs associated with running a business on the high street.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably reshaped the retail landscape, with many businesses struggling to recover from the economic downturn on the high street, caused by repeated lockdowns and restrictions,” said a spokesperson for the store.

"The Leeds Sony Centre, located in the heart of the city, faced a severe decline in footfall as cautious customers reduced their in-person shopping habits and turned to online alternatives.

“Additionally, the burden of higher wages, and utilities rendered it increasingly unviable for the Leeds Sony Centre to sustain its operations in Leeds City Centre.

"This has placed a significant strain on their profitability. Combined with rising costs, the store's ability to compete with online retailers and adapt to changing consumer preferences became increasingly challenging.”

The store is known not only for its extensive range of Sony products but also for its knowledgeable staff who offered personalized advice to customers.

The spokesperson added: “The closure of the Leeds Sony Centre in September 2023 is a stark reminder of the profound changes taking place in the retail industry.

