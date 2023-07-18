Leeds SMEs to have their say in flagship The Future of the High Street survey

A UK-wide survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) will give the chance to comment on issues such as business rate relief, public transport and parking, access to cash and street cleaning.

The findings will be analysed, and recommendations then submitted to central government and the council to help the city’s high streets to flourish into the future. The survey will run until July 27 and can be found at https://www.fsbbigvoice.co.uk/FSBHighStreetsSurvey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barney Mynott, FSB Development Manager for West Yorkshire said:“I encourage all small businesses in and around Leeds to spare a few minutes to take part in the FSB Future of the High Street survey.

Barney Mynott, Development manager FSB

"High streets are essential for small businesses, providing a platform for commerce and a sense of community pride, as well as opportunities for social interaction, events, and cultural activities.

"Sustainable high streets are key to a flourishing city and the surrounding areas. The more responses we get from local businesses, the better their specific views can underpin recommendations.”

The public highly values small businesses on the high street, according to recent research by FSB and Public First.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A majority of respondents said that small businesses were more important than large businesses for the following categories – keeping traditional craft and skills alive (78 per cent), pride in local communities (76 per cent), providing unique services and products (72 per cent), and growing the local economy (57 per cent).

Previous policy research by FSB has been central to understanding small business experience and perceptions of high streets and the policies impacting them.

An FSB policy report Streets Ahead (March 2020) highlighted small business experiences of the high street before the COVID-19 pandemic.