Leeds set for a Viking invasion

Brace yourselves, there’s a Viking invasion set for the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds next month.

The museum will be hosting an action-packed themed weekend all about the ‘last great Viking king’.

The event will be exploring the story of Harald Hardrada, the King of Norway who fought for the English throne back in 1066.

The weekend, running on Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14, is part of the museum’s wider Legends series of events, exploring mighty and mysterious warrior legends from cultures around the world through storytelling, performances, combat demonstrations, objects in the Royal Armouries collections, music, film and activities for all ages.

Visitors will be able to get up close and explore the famous Battle of Stamford Bridge tapestry display, see live combats between the Vikings and Saxons and hear stories of legendary battles.

They will even get the chance to get battle ready by trying their hand at Danish axe-throwing and shield painting.

Mark Jackson, events and informal learning manager at the Royal Armouries, said: “Many of us are familiar with the year 1066 from school, but we aim to bring the historic characters and battles out of the books and give visitors a real sense of life in Harald Hardrada’s time.

“Harald is often referred to as the last great Viking king, with his life and expeditions steeped in myth and legend. We hope visitors will feel immersed in his fascinating story through our dramatic performances, combats and activities.

“It is guaranteed to be great entertainment for all of the family.”