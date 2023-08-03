Five Scouts from Leeds are attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Gunsan-si, from August 1-12, along with 40,000 others from around the world.

Chloe Cooper, Bartoz Packs, Alice Cammegh, Maddi Barley and Cian McLoughlin, along with 4,500 others from across the UK, will learn new skills, cultures, and make international bonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bartoz Packs, 17, from Moortown said before leaving: “I’m excited and nervous at the same time.

Chloe and Cian

"We’re going to do lots of activities and I’m most looking forward to canoeing.

"There are people there from all over the world and I really want to meet someone from Mexico – it’s going to be so cool!’

Alice Cammegh, 17, from West Park said: “I’m excited and nervous at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re going to do lots of activities and meet lots of people – I’m looking forward to the horse riding.

Korean culture 'Hanbok' dress up experience

"I’d really like to try and find someone from the Bahamas too – that’s where my grandparents are from.”

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Cian McLoughlin, 16 from Beeston said: “We’ve done four training weekends and we’ve learned about what we can expect from Korean culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m nervous about the heat and humidity, but I’m going to drink lots of water.

"I’m looking forward to visiting the DMZ and meeting people from all over the world!”

Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only 14-17-year-olds are eligible to apply for the Jamboree.

Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so that they can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip.