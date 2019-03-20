Leeds schoolgirl repeatedly offered lift by 'two men in white van' on way to school

Have your say

A schoolgirl in Leeds was repeatedly approached by two Asian men in a white van offering to give her lift on her way to school.

Police received reports just after 9am this morning (Wednesday) after the girl reported the incident to staff at Temple Moor High School on Field End Grove in Leeds.

The two Asian men were driving a white Ford van and the approaches came near the junction of Selby Road and Field End Gardens.

The girl refused their offers and continued to school where she informed staff.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 9:09am this morning (20/3) police received a report from staff at Temple Moor High School that a female pupil had been approached by two Asian males in a white Ford van near to the junction of Selby Road and Field End Gardens.

"The men repeatedly offered her a lift and she refused and continued to school where she informed staff.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and are liaising with the school to provide reassurance."

Anyone who saw the men and the van in the area is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13190144550.

