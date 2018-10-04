Leeds school house apartments ready to let

Three hundred apartments are now available for let at a recently completed conversion near the city centre.

Clarendon Quarter is a mix of studio, one, two and three-bed apartments that has been created in a former school building with working professionals in mind.

It is being managed by Leeds agents Morgan City Living and a peek inside shows this is more than your average block, with the developer having a particular interest in creating a community among the new residents.

Jonathan Morgan, the director of Morgans, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our rentals team to deliver high quality apartments in a high quality setting with numerous on-site amenities.

“Each apartment has a fully fitted kitchen with high gloss units, integrated appliances and wood effect flooring throughout and communal areas include a residents’ club lounge, on-site concierge and security, landscaped gardens and a gym with virtual classes.

“Our client has made a huge effort to create a welcoming and exciting environment for our residents who get to enjoy regular social events such as an upcoming salsa evening.”

Clarendon Quarter comes at a time when rental demand is outpacing availability.

Victoria House in the Northern Quarter is another recent development that has been fully rented within three months of its completion.

Mr Morgan added: “With demand continuing to outstrip supply, Victoria House has given working professionals a chance to live in brand new, high quality apartments, just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of Leeds.”