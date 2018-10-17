Leeds Santa Dash 2018: Everything you need to know

Sleigh Bells ring, are you listening?

On Lands Lane in the city centre, fundraisers from St Gemma’s Hospice will be waiting, a beautiful sight, seeing so many in red and white, dashing in a winter wonderland.

Have you heard the news? Santa Claus is coming to town!

Here’s the catch; there won’t just be one, two or even ten Santa’s heading to Leeds this year, there will be hundreds taking to the streets for the Santa Dash on Sunday, December 9, from 9.30am

Last year more than 1,000 Santas took part raising thousands of pounds and fundraisers are keen that even more people join in the fun.

READ MORE: Watch how Santas took over the streets of Leeds

Hospice events fundraiser, Alice Coggan, said: “Raising incredibly vital funds for St Gemma’s Hospice is a great way to start the festive season, helping St Gemma’s take care of their patients this Christmas.

“Depending on your ability you can dash through the city, taking in the Christmas sights, for either 1 or up to 5k. The dash is suitable for Santa’s or Elves of all ages and abilities (wheelchair/pram friendly route).

“There will be lots of seasonal cheer from the crowds to get you on your way. A warm up to loosen those limbs will take place at the start, led by a live brass band to get you in the seasonal spirit. Plus hundreds of other Santa’s to dash, dance or prance the pavements with. Don’t forget to warm your fingers and toes with hot drinks and free food at Little Tokyo after the dash!

“Make sure you end the year on Santa’s nice list by being part of this fun and festive event, embracing the spirit of giving.”

The cost is £10 for adults and £5 for children, including your Santa suit.

Sign up online at: events.st-gemma.co.uk or you can call Alice on (0113) 2185570 or email her at alicec@st-gemma.co.uk