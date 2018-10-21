Leeds’s own Middleton Railway is light years ahead with Star Wars tribute

Have your say

They’re not the usual conductor you would expect as you board the next train.

However, an army of Stormtroopers were on hand over the weekend at Middleton Railway.

Star Rails at Middleton Railway. Pictured Eight-year-old Thomas Craven.

The railway - the oldest continuously working public railway in the world - offers train rides on weekends and bank holidays.

And this weekend hosted its first every Star Rails event in a homage to the hit classics Star Wars.

Fans of the film were also treated to a model starship display and were given the chance to hop in a replica landspeeder.