Leeds Road incident: This is why Yorkshire Air Ambulance was spotted over Castleford
Emergency services attended a serious incident in Castleford yesterday.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, police and ambulance services were spotted attending the scene on Barnsdale Road, near the Cutsyke area of town yesterday afternoon (December 30).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Leeds Road, Castleford at 1.46pm to a report a male had suffered a medical episode.
"Officers attended in support of the ambulance service.”