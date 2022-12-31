News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds Road incident: This is why Yorkshire Air Ambulance was spotted over Castleford

Emergency services attended a serious incident in Castleford yesterday.

By Alex Grant
41 minutes ago - 1 min read

Yorkshire Air Ambulance, police and ambulance services were spotted attending the scene on Barnsdale Road, near the Cutsyke area of town yesterday afternoon (December 30).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Leeds Road, Castleford at 1.46pm to a report a male had suffered a medical episode.

Hide Ad

"Officers attended in support of the ambulance service.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance were spotted attending the scene. Picture: Stock