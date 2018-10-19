Leeds Rhinos girl hoping to be cheered on to model title

A Leeds Rhinos cheerleader who has been crowned Miss West Yorkshire is hoping the public will back her campaign to take the national title.

Roxy Gallagher, 28, is through to the Miss Supermodel England finals, which are being held next month, but as part of the next stage of the competition she has to raise as much as she can for its chosen charity this year which is baby hospice Zoe’s Place.

She is hosting a fund-raising night at Headingley Stadium, home of the Rhinos, on Friday November 9.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan current player for the Rhinos and Super-League legend Keith Senior will both speak before doing a question and answer session with fans and guests and there will be a raffle of prizes as well as a pie and pea supper.

Miss Gallagher said: “It is a lot of fun doing this but organising it has taken up a lot of time.

“The Rhinos have been very helpful with it all.”

To pick up other ‘points’ to be added to her final score on the night of the Miss Supermodel England finals she has been doing personal appearances in Leeds at events such as Kirkstall Festival and business openings.

The whole Miss West Yorkshire experience, where she was sponsored by the chief executive officer of the Leeds Rhinos Gary Hetherington, came as a bit of a surprise to her as it was her mother who entered her without telling her.

She said: “I have never done anything like this before and it is not something I would do because I thought, ‘I cheerlead for Leeds Rhinos but I am not blonde or six feet four’, and would never get through.

“My mum signed me up and then they rang to say I was in the final”.

Miss Gallagher of Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, is also among the elite cheerleaders for national games taking her to Cardiff and Old Trafford.