Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Super League derby at Wakefield Trinity
Here’s who is missing and when they could be back.
David Fusitu’a
The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He is progressing well and is around two-three weeks away from completing his rehab’.
Harry Newman
Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens a fortnight ago and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks.
Aidan Sezer
The scrum-half damaged a hamstring in the opening five minutes against Saints and will be out of action for around another month.
Zane Tetevano
Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, been ruled out “indefinitely” with what coach Rohan Smith described as a “health concern”.
Sam Lisone
The prop has missed Rhinos’ past two games with a calf muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for at least another week.
Tom Holroyd
Was ruled out of last week’s clash with Castleford Tigers after the front-rower suffered a calf muscle problem in the warm-up. It is not expected to be a long-term injury.
Morgan Gannon
Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against Saints which required surgery. The recovery time was eight-10 weeks.
Max Simpson
The teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.
Player on loan:
Joe Gibbons (Keighley Cougars).