Leeds residents warned of cloudy water and low pressure as urgent repairs take place

Yorkshire Water are warning residents in a Leeds suburb that they could be hampered by low water pressure and cloudiness as essential repairs are carried out.

The repairs, which are being described as urgent by Yorkshire Water, are currently taking place on Beckett Street in Burmantofts.

Temporary traffic lights are expected to be in place at the junction for Lincoln Green Road and Accommodation Road until Tuesday (October 16) near to St James's Hospital.

Yorkshire Water say in an online statement: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.

"We will finish repairs as soon as possible.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."