Leeds residents ready for a right royal knees-up

Dust off those trestle tables and put the flags out – the royal wedding is nearly here and communities in Leeds are ready for a party.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day in Windsor is set to be celebrated in style 200 miles to the north by royalists and lovers of tradition alike.

Revellers in Millennium Square toast the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

Leeds City Council has received seven requests for road closures so that street parties can be held to toast the wedding on Saturday.

South Parade in Pudsey, Beechwood Avenue in Burley, Calverley Lane in Bramley, Sandy Bank Avenue in Rothwell and Talbot Crescent in Roundhay are among the places that have been earmarked for celebrations.

Dawn Swithenbank, who is organising a party in Marshall Street and Marshall Terrace in Cross Gates with fellow local residents Lisa Clark, Janine Watts, Liz Hallam and Michelle McFardelle, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We think there should be more than 100 people coming along, so it’s looking like it will be a fantastic day.

“We only started planning things about six weeks ago but there has been a really good response from everyone – an old people’s home at the bottom of the road has even been in touch asking if some of their residents can get involved.

“Now we’re just hoping the weather is alright – as long as it doesn’t rain then I’ll be happy!”

The wedding will also be shown on the giant screen in Millennium Square and in the events space at Kirkgate Market.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Jane Dowson, said: “It’s really lovely to see communities across Leeds coming together to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend.

“On behalf of the people of Leeds I’d like to wish the couple our very best wishes for their wedding day and for their future together.”

It is hard to say at this stage exactly how many community celebrations will be taking place across Leeds on Saturday, as in most cases organisers are under no obligation to contact the authorities if their event is for local residents only, is not being publicised outside the neighbourhood and involves no road closures or alcohol sales.