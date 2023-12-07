Leeds resident set for a warmer Christmas

An 89-year-old Meanwood resident is enjoying a warmer home and cheaper bills this festive season thanks to energy efficiency improvements made to her home.

The retrofit work, carried out to Lillian Lavery’s home by energy and regeneration specialist Equans, has included adding new roof insulation and intelligent radiator valves.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The insulation will help to stop heat escaping while the radiator valves control room temperature by continually adjusting the amount of heat given out – keeping temperatures comfortable whilst making sure energy is used efficiently.

"The improvements are set to save residents up to £200 per year on their energy bills.”

Lilian Lavery stands outside her bungalow in Meanwood.

The work is part of thermal improvements being made to around 600 properties - owned by not-for-profit housing provider Leeds Federated Housing Association - which have been identified as being ‘fuel poor’ or falling below an Energy Performance Certificate C rating.

Lillian, who has lived in her bungalow on Woodlea View for 25 years, commented: “The work I have had done to my house has been brilliant, the new radiator valves are easy to use and have definitely made a difference.

“I live on my own and it’s sometimes been difficult to keep the house warm during winter, but I now feel much happier about having the heating on for longer.

“The whole process has been great – the staff from Equans have been really helpful and have looked after me whilst the work was carried out – I can’t fault them.”

Steve Batty, Sustainability Director at Equans, said: “It’s great to see that our expertise in improving the thermal efficiency of homes is having a positive impact on residents, especially during the winter period when money worries can creep up on people trying to keep their homes warm.

“We’ve worked closely with Leeds Federated to support them to achieve their ambitions of having sustainable, good quality homes for their residents. Retrofitting homes in this way also goes some way to helping achieve the Government’s target to be net zero by 2050.”

Mark Donnachie, Head of Asset Management at Leeds Federated, said “Earlier this year, we launched our energy efficiency improvement programme with our long-term partners Equans.

"We matched the £3m grant from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) with our own investment of £3m as we’re committed to improving energy efficiency and cost savings for Leeds Federated customers across Leeds, Wakefield and North Yorkshire.