Leeds pupil designs Alexa skill to help tackle budgeting

Daniel, a pupil at Leeds West Academy on Intake Lane, created an Alexa Skill – a voice activated app – that earned him a runner-up in the 13-14 age group.

Speaking after his impressive performance in the UK-wide competition, Daniel said: “This challenge has been a great experience and I have learnt a lot.

"I’m inspired to make my own Skill and I’m glad I was chosen by my school to participate. I look forward to more challenges like this one!”

His Skill features an easy-to-use budgeting tool and calculator to subtract expenses from pay and determine how much disposable income a user has to spend.

Daniel won a £500 Amazon voucher for his school, as well as a £250 Amazon voucher for himself.

Competition entries were picked by a judging panel including STEM advocate Carol Vorderman, computing prodigy Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, YouTuber and computer science graduate Tobi Brown, and Lauren Kisser, Amazon Technology Director and UK ambassador for Amazon Future Engineer.

To enter the Alexa Young Innovator Challenge, students across the UK were invited to follow a free online learning programme with curriculum-linked lesson plans and resources, created by Amazon to support the development of AI learning in UK classrooms and STEM clubs.

“We were blown away by the innovation and imaginative thinking that was evident in many of the entries we received for the Alexa Young Innovator Challenge,” said Lauren Kisser, Technology Director at Amazon and UK Ambassador for Amazon Future Engineer.

“The challenge forms part of our Amazon Future Engineer programme, designed to upskill young people in Artificial Intelligence and computer science, and inspire them to consider a career in STEM.

"If more young people like Daniel play an active part imagining ways AI can be used to tackle social issues in their communities, just think of the good that technology could achieve in the future.”

Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon said: “The tech revolution never stops and we know that AI is going to be a vital part of the future of the industry so it’s great to see the Alexa Young Innovator Challenge identifying some amazing young people who are taking the first steps on this journey to be our future scientists and technologists.”

Amazon supports the education and skills development of students from all backgrounds through Amazon Future Engineer, a comprehensive childhood-to-career programme.

The initiative is designed to inspire, educate and enable children and young adults, particularly those from underserved and underrepresented communities, to realise their potential in computer science through free online coding programmes, teacher training opportunities, and virtual career chats.