Leeds pub’s fifth birthday celebrations: Chance to tour £1m Kirkstall Brewery site

KIRKSTALL Brewery is inviting beer lovers to a celebrate its flagship pub’s fifth birthday and take a tour of its state-of-the-art £1m brewery.

The revamped Kirkstall Bridge Inn was re-opened under Kirkstall Brewery ownership in September 2013 and customers can toast the milestone this Saturday.

There will be a free ‘hop on and hop off’ bus service from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday running between the Bridge Inn, The Cardigan Arms and the new brewery site on Kirkstall Road.

Visitors can take tour of the brewery and sample the beers.

The Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road is joining in as it is celebrating the one-year anniversary of re-opening under Kirkstall Brewery ownership.

Both pubs have promised food, fun and entertainment throughout the day culminating with live music at the Cardigan Arms.

John Kelly, Kirkstall Brewery sales director, said the company has come a long way since he and managing director Steve Holt launched the business in 2012.

Mr Kelly said they started brewing beer in an industrial unit on Kirkstall Road and produced 250,00 pints in the first year.

They opened a new brewery in 2016 in the former milk distribution centre on Kirkstall Road and now produce 2.3m pints of beer a year.

Earlier this year, Kirkstall Brewery bought The Sparrow pub on North Parade in Bradford and plans to add more pubs to its portfolio in coming years.

Mr Kelly said: “The community has been incredibly welcoming and supportive and we would like to thank them.

“It’s great to be able to drink our own beer in our favourite pubs around Leeds and beyond.”