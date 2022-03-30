Kaiden Hinds,16, has been reported missing from Liverpool, but he is originally from Leeds.

He is known to often visit the Seacroft area.

He was last seen almost two weeks ago on Friday March 18 at 10.40pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen 16-year-old Kaiden Hinds? (Photo: WYP)

Officers are increasingly concerned about Kaiden’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may know of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via the Live Chat, quoting reference 13220148807.