Leeds police launch urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old who could be in Seacroft
Police in Leeds have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing teenager.
He is known to often visit the Seacroft area.
He was last seen almost two weeks ago on Friday March 18 at 10.40pm.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Kaiden’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may know of his whereabouts.
Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via the Live Chat, quoting reference 13220148807.
