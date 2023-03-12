Leeds police launch appeal to find 16-year-old boy who is missing from Leeds
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Leeds.
Mohammed Faizon was reported missing from Meanwood on March 7. He is described as an Asian, around five foot nine inches tall, of slim build with long dark hair in a ponytail.
He was last seen wearing a maroon Nike tracksuit, black trainers and a black coat. Mohammed has connections in the Meanwood, Little London, Seacroft, Hyde Park, Chapeltown and Morley areas of Leeds.
Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the Live Chat, quoting reference 629 of March 7.