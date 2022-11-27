Nathan Ntumba left his home in Burmantofts at 6pm on Thursday (November 24) and has not returned. He is described as a black male, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short, black hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing black school trousers, black school shoes and a light green hoodie.

Anyone who has seen Nathan or with information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Patrol Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 500 of November 25.