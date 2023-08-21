Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Leeds police issue statement after reports man 'on fire' in Hunslet street incident

Police have released a statement following reports that a man was “on fire” in a street in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

West Yorkshire Police have said that at 2.11pm on Saturday, they were called to an incident in Leasowe Avenue, Hunslet, where a man was found with serious burn injuries.

A spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical but stable condition.

“A scene was put in place and enquiries carried out which have established no-one else was involved in the incident.”

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsHunslet