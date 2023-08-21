Leeds police issue statement after reports man 'on fire' in Hunslet street incident
Police have released a statement following reports that a man was “on fire” in a street in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police have said that at 2.11pm on Saturday, they were called to an incident in Leasowe Avenue, Hunslet, where a man was found with serious burn injuries.
A spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical but stable condition.
“A scene was put in place and enquiries carried out which have established no-one else was involved in the incident.”