Dylan Thorpe was last seen this afternoon in the Tingley area with Ethan Wilson and Lewis Cudine, two teenagers reported missing from the West Ardsley area of Wakefield. In a statement issued yesterday (February 12), West Yorkshire Police said officers were growing “growing increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the two teenagers missing from Wakefield.

In a statement issued today with an image of Dylan, West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to locate missing teenager, Dylan Thorpe from Morley. 13-year-old Dylan was last seen on the evening of Saturday 11 February in the Tingley area.

“It is believed that Dylan is currently with Ethan Wilson and Lewis Cudine who have also been reported missing. All three were last seen together in the Tingley area this afternoon. Officers have concerns over Dylan’s welfare and are appealing for anyone with information on his current whereabouts to contact Leeds CID via 101 quoting reference log 1331 of 12/02.”

Police have released an image of Dylan. Image: West Yorkshire Police