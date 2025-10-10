Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week. (Photo by )

Federal Café - Boar Lane - New Premises Licence

Federal Cafe is coming to Leeds. | Rob Hall via Google

Submitted by: Federal Café 4 Limited

The proposal: This popular Manchester cafe and bar is finally heading to Leeds.

Why it matters: The new Leeds cafe marks its first expansion outside of Manchester, where it currently runs four venues.

What happens next: While no official opening date has been revealed, the licence application indicates the cafe, located on 34 Boar Lane, will be open from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

A Nation of Shopkeeper, Cookridge Street - Listed building application

Submitted by: Mitchells & Butlers Retail Ltd

The proposal: A Nation of Shopkeepers is proposing to convert vacant office space above the pub into 42 hotel rooms

Why it matters: The hotel rooms will be part of the company’s Innkeepers Collection hotel brand, and, if approved, will add a new dimension to an already popular city centre pub.

What happens next: Comments on the proposed development are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Friday, October 31. You can submit your comment via the public access portal HERE.

Leeds Road, Lofthouse – Temporary Prohibition of Traffic

Submitted by: Council of the City of Wakefield

The proposal: Leeds Road in Lofthouse will be closed for around two weeks while roadworks are being carried out.

Why it’s of interest: The road will be closed outside number 32 (service road) from October 13 to October 31, or until completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].