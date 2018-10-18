Leeds pervert snared by paedophile hunter group is jailed

Have your say

A CONVICTED child sex offender from Leeds who sent a video of himself performing a sexual act to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for two years.

Barry Jones, 55, was snared by a member of a paedophile hunter group posing as a schoolgirl, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Philip Standfast said Jones, of Woodside Avenue, Meanwood, started talking to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl called Lucy on website Qeep last November.

The court heard Jones made sexual comments to her and asked her to perform a sexual act on another child.

Mr Standfast said Jones moved the conversation to website Kik and told Lucy he had a fast car and suggested they should meet up.

The court heard Jones sent Lucy a video of himself performing a sexual act.

Jones admitted inciting a female to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

He was convicted of indecent exposure in 1987, two charges of indecent exposure in 1989 and indecent assault on a female under and over 16 in 1995.

Jones, who was not legally represented, said: “I would just like to say I’m sorry and ashamed.”

He added: “I accept full responsibility.”

Jailing Jones for two years, Judge James Spencer QC, said: “You have previous convictions not only of exposing yourself but then when you were quite a mature person you indecently assaulted a girl.”