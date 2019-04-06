Leeds paedophile hunter group to go on trial accused of false imprisonment charges

Members of a paedophile hunter group will go on trial in October facing false imprisonment charges.

Five members of the Leeds-based Predator Exposure group appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (April 5) where they entered not guilty pleas to all 12 charges put to them.

A sixth member of the group was excused attendance at court and is yet to enter a plea.

The charges relate to the alleged false imprisonment of a named male against his will in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, on January 13, and another named man in Ackton, near Pontefract, on August 11, 2018.

Four defendants also face assault charges in relation to the man in Chapel Allerton.

A trial date was set for October 21 this year and is expected to last at least five days.

CCTV footage and a 999 call recording are expected to form part of the evidence at trial.

Supporters of the defendants sat in the public gallery during the hearing.

Many more had to wait outside the courtroom as there were no more seats available.

Those entering not guilty pleas were:

Phil Hoban, 43, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, pleaded not guilty to two charges of false imprisonment and one of assault.

Jordan McDonald, 18, of Tong Way, Farnley, pleaded not guilty to two charges of false imprisonment and one of assault.

Jordan Plain, of Tong Road, Farnley, pleaded not guilty to one charge of false imprisonment and one of assault.

Dean Walls, of Saxon Way, Moortown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of false imprisonment and one of assault.

Kelly Meadows, of Reynel Drive, Ireland Wood, pleaded not guilty to two offences of false imprisonment.

Christine James-Roberts, 59, of Queenswood Drive, Headingley, was excused attendance at court and has yet to enter a plea to a charge of false imprisonment.

The defendants were released on conditional bail after the hearing

Among bail conditions are that none of the defendants should plan, investigate or conduct any “child activist” group activity.

They must not display any moving image or still of any person expected to have committed criminal offences.

A group of around 50 supporters of the defendants gathered outside the court building on Oxford Row after the hearing

The group cheered and applauded as the defendants left the building.