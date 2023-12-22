Leeds organisations to get record £100,000 Christmas donation from Bevan Brittan

Charities and not-for-profit organisations have been given a timely pre-Christmas boost, after they each received a £25,000 donation from national law firm Bevan Brittan.

The organisations, including other from London, Bristol and Birmingham, will get an equal share of the overall £100,000 of support, the largest single donation the business has ever given to support good causes locally.

Domestic violence and abuse support charity Leeds Women’s Aid will use the donation to support the creation of a dedicated space for young people in their refuge.

Bevan Brittan team visit Leeds Women's Aid

Fundraisers in each of the firm’s four offices have worked throughout the year to support the quartet with a range of activity, including volunteering.

Mark Calverley, Partner and Head of Community Engagement at Bevan Brittan, said: “We are delighted to be able to increase the funds we can provide to our nominated office charities to support the important work they do for people within their local communities.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges all charities and not-for-profit bodies face in the current climate, with their ability to fundraise restricted by the cost of living crisis.

"That is something we were not going to ignore and we are pleased to be able to increase our support this year.

“Colleagues across the four offices have nominated these organisations and carried out fundraising throughout the year to support them.

"This pre-Christmas boost will hopefully enable each organisation to do even more to support people in the local community across the festive season.”