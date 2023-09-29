Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds optician becomes one of first in UK to trial new technology tackling emerging ‘eye health

A Leeds optometrist is pioneering a new treatment to help short-sighted children see better for longer, as fears grow over the potential for a global eye health epidemic.
By ContributedContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Levels of myopia, also known as short-sightedness, have risen sharply in recent decades with one in three people classed as having the condition. It is predicted to affect half of the world’s population by 2050.

Simon Falk Eyecare, based in Roundhay Road, Leeds, is one of only 10 practices in the UK to be selected to take part in a trial examining the use of the Eyerising Myproclear – a ground-breaking at-home device that delivers low-level red-light therapy directly to the retina.

Simon said: “With myopia rates rising steeply, it’s become something of a ticking timebomb for global eye health. This is a chance to put into practice an emerging technique that has seen impressive results in clinical trials. It has the potential to be a game-changer in how we manage myopia so we’re excited to see how it can help local children.”

Simon Falk is one of first in UK to trial new technology tackling emerging 'eye health epidemic'
Simon Falk is one of first in UK to trial new technology tackling emerging ‘eye health epidemic’

Low-level red-light therapy works by stimulating blood flow and helping to slow elongation of axial length, managing the progression of myopia.

The device will be offered to a select group of patients who are newly diagnosed with myopia.

Therapy involves looking into the device for three minutes, twice a day, five days per week, with a minimum of four hours between sessions.

The device is controlled with a simple touchscreen and tracks each child’s use. It can also be monitored by the treating optometrist and programmed to send SMS reminders to the patient's parents.

Simon added: “Use of digital screens, lots of up-close work and a lack of outdoor play are all contributory factors to myopia so I would urge all parents to book their children in for an eye exam.

"The earlier we can see them, the sooner we can spot a potential issue and we can get them on the most appropriate treatment pathway.”

